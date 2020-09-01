Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has joined forces with major supermarkets and food providers in Britain to form a taskforce to help fight child food poverty.
The England striker’s campaign pressured the UK government into a U-turn in June to provide free school meal vouchers to pupils over the summer holidays.
