Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday that Marcus Rashford has apologised after going out to a nightclub hours after a 3-0 defeat by Manchester City last weekend.

Rashford’s loss of form has been a major factor in United’s disastrous start to the season.

The England international scored 30 goals for his club last season, but has just one in 14 appearances so far this campaign.

United have lost eight of their opening 15 games in all competitions — their worst start to any season since 1962/63.

Ten Hag is under mounting pressure as City’s comfortable victory at Old Trafford was followed by Newcastle’s 3-0 win to dump United out of the League Cup on Wednesday.

