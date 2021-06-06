Marcus Rashford’s penalty earned England an unconvincing 1-0 win over Romania in their final warm-up friendly ahead of Euro 2020 in Middlesbrough on Sunday.

However, victory for Gareth Southgate’s men was again overshadowed by booing from supporters as the players took the knee before kick-off.

Southgate’s selection will also be questioned as he named an experimental line-up with five players who are not part of his final squad making an appearance at some point in the game.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.