Marcus Rashford’s penalty earned England an unconvincing 1-0 win over Romania in their final warm-up friendly ahead of Euro 2020 in Middlesbrough on Sunday.
However, victory for Gareth Southgate’s men was again overshadowed by booing from supporters as the players took the knee before kick-off.
Southgate’s selection will also be questioned as he named an experimental line-up with five players who are not part of his final squad making an appearance at some point in the game.
