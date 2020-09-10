Marcus Rashford says the task of reeling in Liverpool and Manchester City adds spice to Manchester United’s bid to re-establish themselves as Premier League title contenders.
United put together a nine-game unbeaten run in the league, which included six wins, after the coronavirus lockdown to pip Chelsea to third place at the end of last season.
