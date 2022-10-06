Manchester United responded to their humiliating defeat to Manchester City by coming from behind to beat Cypriots Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in the Europa League on Thursday.

Marcus Rashford scored twice along with Anthony Martial after both came off the bench in the second half as United recovered after Iran international Karim Ansarifard gave the hosts a shock lead on 34 minutes.

Nikolas Panagiotou pulled one back for Neil Lennon’s Omonia with five minutes to play but United held on for a second win in three Group E outings.

