Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he expected striker Marcus Rashford to maintain his “performance level” after lauding the England international’s superb solo goal in a 2-0 League Cup win over Burnley.

United, already ahead through Christian Eriksen’s 27th-minute opener at Old Trafford on Wednesday, doubled their lead just shy of the hour mark when Rashford, fresh from scoring three goals at the World Cup, ran from inside his own and into the Clarets’ penalty area before his low shot hit the back of the net.

It was an impressive way for Rashford to mark his return to club following England’s agonising quarter-final exit at the World Cup.

More details on SportsDesk.