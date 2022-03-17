Manchester United forwards Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were left out Thursday of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for next month’s friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

Southgate also omitted Manchester City defender Kyle Walker from his 25-man squad for the games at Wembley on March 26 and March 29.

Ben White is back in the squad following a fine run of form at Arsenal and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi received a first call-up.

Nick Pope returns in place of Sam Johnstone as one of three goalkeepers, while Declan Rice and James Ward-Prowse also earned recalls.

