Marcus Rashford showed Manchester United won’t be distracted by the race to buy the Old Trafford club as his double inspired a 3-0 win against Leicester on Sunday.

United owners the Glazer family are considering rival offers from Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, chairman of one of Qatar’s biggest banks, and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe.

Further bids could still be made amid reports United may be under new ownership within six weeks — but Erik ten Hag’s side have kept their focus firmly on the pitch.

