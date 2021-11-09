Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford on Tuesday pledged to pursue his campaign to help disadvantaged children after he was presented with an honour by Prince William.

Rashford, 24, was recognised for his high-profile campaign to ensure children from under-privileged backgrounds did not go hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.

The England international was given an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) medal at a Windsor Castle ceremony by William, who also serves as president of the Football Association.

Rashford said he would give the MBE — an award to recognise achievement and service to the country – to his mother Melanie, who raised him and his four siblings.

