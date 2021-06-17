Marcus Rashford believes England should fear no one at Euro 2020 despite the prospect of a tough last-16 tie against world champions France or European Championship holders Portugal.

The Three Lions got off to a winning start at a European Championship for the first time with a 1-0 victory over Croatia and face Scotland in a Group D clash laced with historical rivalry on Friday.

The winners of that group will play the runners-up from Group F, with France and Portugal off to winning starts.

