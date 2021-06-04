MALTA 1

Dimech 45

KOSOVO 2

Rashica 19, 84

MALTA

H. Bonello; K. Shaw, A. Agius (88 T. Caruana), R. Camenzuli (88 B. Kristensen), J. Mbong, R. Muscat (64 N. Muscat), T. Teuma, J. Corbolan (64 J. Borg), S. Dimech (64 J. Degabriele), L. Montebello, A. Satariano (46 C. Attard).

KOSOVO

V. Bekaj; M. Vojvoda, A. Rrahmani, B. Fazilji, F. Aliti (88 D. Bajselmani), H. Shala (61 B. Halimi), B. Idrizi, H. Kryeziu (72 I. Voca) , L. Kastrati (61 Z. Brytiqi), M. Rashica (88 M. Daku), A. Zeneli.

Referee: Christopher Jaeger (Austria FA).

Yellow cards: H. Kryeziu, Attard, Aliti, Borg.

A sloppy defensive mistake came back to haunt Malta as a late Milot Rashica goal handed Kosovo a 2-1 win in a friendly in Klagenfurt.

Kosovo – who have now won all three encounters against Malta in their short history – dominated proceedings in the first half and could have easily added more goals to Raschica’s opener.

However, they let their lead slip from their hands when Shaun Dimech levelled terms just before the break.

