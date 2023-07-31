Hayley Raso scored twice for Australia in a statement 4-0 win over Canada as the fired-up co-hosts booked their place in the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup on Monday at the expense of the Olympic champions.

Tony Gustavsson’s team came into the clash with their backs to the wall, needing victory to ensure they made the knockout round after a stunning 3-2 defeat at the hands of Nigeria left them on a knife-edge.

In front of a heaving Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, they thrived on the pressure to the delight of the raucous 27,706 fans, consigning Canada to an early flight home.

