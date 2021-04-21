Giacomo Raspadori struck twice as Sassuolo beat AC Milan 2-1 at the San Siro on Wednesday, hours after the hosts were forced to backtrack on their plans to join a European Super League.

Italian forward Raspadori came off the bench in the second half and scored twice in a seven-minute spell, after Hakan Calhanoglu had put Milan ahead on the half-hour mark.

Second-placed Milan’s slim title hopes now appear all but over as Stefano Pioli’s men remain nine points behind leaders Inter Milan.

