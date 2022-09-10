Giacomo Raspadori made Napoli provisional leaders of Serie A with the late winner in Saturday’s 1-0 home win over Spezia.

Italy forward Raspadori struck the decisive goal in the final minute of a stodgy encounter at the Stadio Maradona, putting Luciano Spalletti’s side one point ahead of Atalanta.

However they will lose their league lead should Atalanta beat promoted Cremonese on Sunday afternoon.

