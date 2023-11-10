British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe could finalise a deal to become a minority shareholder at Manchester United during this month’s international break, according to reports on Friday.

Ratcliffe’s INEOS Group is expected to pay about £1.25 billion ($1.5 billion) for a 25 percent stake in the Old Trafford club, while also acquiring significant control over footballing operations.

There is no a firm timetable for the deal to be finalised, but the BBC said it could come as early as next week.

