Prospective Manchester United owner Jim Ratcliffe says he will not pay a “stupid” price for the Premier League giants, with more bidders expected to enter the race to take over at Old Trafford.

The British billionaire is one of two interested parties to have publicly announced their bids to Raine, the merchant bank brought in to assist the club in assessing offers.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is the other.

United’s unpopular owners, the Glazer family, announced in November they were conducting a strategic review, with the sale of the club one option being considered.

