Jim Ratcliffe warned Manchester United he would have ended his bid to become a minority owner if it was not sealed before Christmas Day, according to financial documents released by the club on Wednesday.

British billionaire Ratcliffe agreed to buy a 25 per cent stake in the Premier League club for around £1.02 billion ($1.3 billion) on Christmas Eve.

But US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings released on Wednesday have revealed the INEOS chairman’s patience had begun to wear thin shortly before an agreement was struck.

In the week before Christmas, Ratcliffe’s company ‘Trawlers Limited’ “gave Manchester United a deadline of December 25, 2023 to accept its best and final proposal”.

