British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has said he remains focused on completing a takeover of Manchester United as the battle to buy the Red Devils drags on.

Ratcliffe, founder of chemicals giant INEOS, is one of two leading candidates to take over the 20-time English champions, along with Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

United's current owners, the Glazer family, are understood to value the Premier League club at £6 billion ($7.6 billion), with American bank Raine Group overseeing the bidding.

Deeply unpopular with supporters since they saddled the club with debt in a £790 million leveraged takeover in 2005, the Glazers appeared ready to cash out at an enormous profit when they first invited external investment in November.

