At their most recent meeting, Federal Reserve officials expressed confidence about the state of the US economy and expect interest rates likely to remain unchanged for a while, according to minutes released on Wednesday. This comes even as financial markets are pricing in at least one cut this year and possibly two.

The US central bank’s rate setting committee voted at their January 28-29 meeting to keep the benchmark overnight funds rate unchanged in a range between 1.5 and 1.75 per cent. In coming to this decision, the committee members noted that the outlook for the economy had become “stronger” since the previous forecast in December.

Policymakers also made several mentions of possible dangers from the coronavirus, although the spread of the disease had just become an issue at the time of the meeting.

Meanwhile, inflation in the UK rose for the first time in six months in January, matching Bank of England expectations in what central bankers could see as justifying the cautious approach to changing interest rates.

Consumer prices in the UK rose to a six-month high of 1.8 per cent in January, up from 1.3 per cent in December 2019, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. Data showed that housing and household services continued to make the largest contribution to inflation in January, with transport being the second largest upward factor.

However, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) remains below the Bank of England’s two per cent target for inflation. In the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting held on January 30, members opted to hold interest rates steady at 0.75 per cent.

Finally, as widely expected, China cut the benchmark lending rate on Thursday, as the authorities move to lower financing costs for businesses and support an economy shaken by a severe coronavirus outbreak.

The epidemic has interrupted global supply chains and caused widespread disruption to businesses and factory activity in China, prompting authorities to deliver a steady stream of policy measures over recent weeks to cushion the blow to growth.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR), the new benchmark lending gauge launched in August, was lowered by 10 basis points to 4.05 per cent from 4.15 per cent at the previous monthly fixing.

