A rare large bird involved in an international satellite monitoring programme landed in Malta on Tuesday, with conservationists requesting the police provide 24-hour surveillance against poachers.

Birdlife said the “rather rare” Egyptian vulture, landed in Malta earlier on Tuesday after leaving from the southern coast of Sicily.

The bird is part of an international vulture monitoring programme based in Italy which tracks the birds from West Africa through to central and even northern Europe.

It landed in an undisclosed location along the southern coast of Malta.

Conservationists on site said the police arrived shortly after it landed to ensure its safety, and Birdlife were now requesting round the clock protection.

Last month, at least two protected birds, both greater flamingos, were illegally shot by hunters, just hours after a large flock landed in Malta.