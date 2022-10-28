The Baltimore Ravens ran riot as they rallied to a 27-22 win to hand Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a third straight NFL defeat on Thursday.

Trailing 10-3 at halftime, Baltimore dominated the second half.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson ran for 43 yards on nine carries and completed 27 of 38 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns as seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady found himself unable to keep the Buccaneers offense firing.

