The Baltimore Ravens ran riot as they rallied to a 27-22 win to hand Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a third straight NFL defeat on Thursday.
Trailing 10-3 at halftime, Baltimore dominated the second half.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson ran for 43 yards on nine carries and completed 27 of 38 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns as seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady found himself unable to keep the Buccaneers offense firing.
Click here for full story.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us