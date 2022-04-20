Ray Bondin has been chosen as one of 12 special advisors to Webber Ndoro, the director-general of the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM).

ICCROM, set up by UNESCO in 1956 with a base in Rome, is one of three consultative bodies to UNESCO with regards to world heritage and is a leading organisation in this field, mainly concentrating on the research and educational programme.

The special advisors include an Italian former minister for culture and people who held senior positions within UNESCO and other organisations.

Bondin served as a member of the ICCROM Council for eight years and has been collaborating with ICCROM for many years.

He was tasked with monitoring missions for ICCROM and assisted in the organisation of conferences for the body. His new advisory role is an honorary one.