Ray Farrugia has a clear message for all the young players who dream of having a career in football – never give up – as the former national team coach launched his biography this week.

Farrugia, fondly known as Zazu, has established himself as a very popular figure in football circles as he made a name for himself playing first for Floriana and then heading to Australia where he donned the colours of the Melita Eagles before returning home to play for Naxxar Lions.

However, Ray Farrugia’s biggest impact came as a coach where he made a name for himself as Malta Under 21 coach and then as national team coach.

Inevitably his football journey has provided with some valuable lessons as Farrugia relates his valuable experiences in his book, named ‘And in Malta Is My Home’.

“I believe that there are a lot of things in my autobiography that one can learn from,” Farrugia told the Times of Malta.

