“The events in our modern world, as we see humanity blindly staggering from one catastrophe to the next, are not calculated to strengthen anyone’s belief in the value of consciousness and the freedom of the will” (Jung, CW 18, para 754).

Ray Piscopo is a Maltese, professional artist, well-known for his single hyper-dramatic style in painting. The artist addresses several issues related to the life of people, art historical references, social themes which are very relevant today, and cultures which are being lost. By profession, Piscopo is an engineer and served for many years in important establishments and worked in various authorities.

Piscopo’s paintings are always a reference to what is happening in nature and the reality we are living in. It is a time of conflicts and natural disasters which, of course, have been a recurring part of human history. Such conditions and factors depend a lot on environmental changes, political situations, and economic circumstances in many countries.

Girl in Concert

As we all know, consciousness is of utmost importance to all humans, because it is the key to freedom. Unfortunately, that is what’s missing in today’s world. In this collection of works comprising smaller works on paper and others executed on larger canvases, Piscopo is taking us through an artistic journey exposing universal truths about humanity. His paintings are an important metaphor with a strong social and political message.

In this art exhibition, the artist addresses themes related to suffering, love, solidarity, conflicts, and memories. The compositions of these paintings are mostly produced by representing groups of people, characterised using a limited palette, if not monochromatic.

The subdued palette in this set of artworks created in 2023 was a direct consequence of the ‘constraining’ effects brought about by an extended period of COVID restrictions on the population. However, the incisive line art portrays the verve and enthusiasm shown by the artist to eject himself from the overpowering environmental and mental constraints and restrictions brought about by this pandemic.

On the Mount

Usually, his figures are either grouped in a crowd or people positioned behind each other in rows, as well as in some works, we see just an individual. Works like Mixed Feelings, In Search of Reason and Missing the Wood for the Trees are all archetypal references to what the Swiss psychoanalyst, Carl Gustav Jung (1875-1961) stated in his concept of the ‘collective unconscious’.

In psychological terms, the psyche of humans contains the shared experiences, instincts and ancestral memories of the human race.

These collective experiences and memories are manifested in archetypes, which are symbols or patterns of thought that are present across cultures and time periods. These archetypes can be accessed through dreams, myths and symbols, and individuals become aware of them to help them understand themselves and the world around them.

The Day the Music Died

One must also include Piscopo’s approach to painting in a spiritual and religious context. His work called On the Mount is an important reference to Jesus’s famous speech as recounted in the Christian Bible’s Gospel of Matthew, chapters 5-7. The artist makes great emphasis on the figure of Jesus surrounded by his disciples and followers.

The humanitarian aspect is found in what Jesus preached outlining his teachings and instructions for living a righteous life. The Sermon on the Mount is known for its powerful messages including the Beatitudes, which describe the qualities that are valued in the Kingdom of Heaven, and other teachings on love, forgiveness and, how to treat others.

The Day the Music Died and Mourning the Loss are two paintings which are related to death and loss. It is recognised that death is a natural process and a necessary part of life. One must come to terms with our own mortality and an important aspect of psychological growth and development.

Jung believed that death and loss could be traumatic and deeply painful experiences that could lead to feelings of grief, depression, and spiritual crises. He believed that the process of mourning and healing after a loss was an important part of what he termed as the ‘individuation process’, or a journey of becoming an integrated and whole person.

Urban Jesus

Stylistically, these collections of paintings are divided into two styles: a realistic and semi-realistic approach with a more post-modernist style using liberal figurative art to achieve a direct message to the viewers. These two collections will be exhibited separately with one following the other during September. In the first exhibition, Piscopo will be showing a realistic distinct style which consists of interesting well-known themes expressed in a contemporary fashion.

This style combines elements of abstraction and realism to achieve a unique visual impact. Piscopo creates these paintings with black lines and a patchwork of vibrant colours using slashes and expressive strokes which result in dynamic compositions. Some good examples are Moving with the Times (St Jerome), Urban Jesus and Girl in Concert.

Moving with the Times

The other style is more of a post-modernist and contemporary expression. Worth mentioning for example, Robert Ryman (1930-2019) and Keith Haring (1958-1990) who worked on monochromatic, simplified forms of figurative images, characterised by bold and subtle graphic qualities.

Piscopo’s figures are still clearly recognisable, and one can easily understand the message the artist wants to convey. Many times, Piscopo uses lines consisting of broken, thick lines, or unbroken strings and loops interweaved into each other to create complex patterns or shapes. This playful style is sophisticated but primitivised.

I think that Piscopo’s recent style is totally distinct from his previous work. From more realistic imagery, the artist moved to a synthesised expression of form and line but still characterised by exuberance, energy, and accessibility. His thematic approach is also thought-provoking and worth pondering to understand more the human life and the condition we are living in.

Louis Laganà is an academic, art historian and practising artist.

The first collection of A Vision of Humanity and The Psyche, hosted by Wignacourt Museum, Rabat, is on show until September 15 while the second collection will be on show from September 17 to 29.