La Liga leaders Real Madrid stumbled to a frustrating 1-1 draw at neighbours Rayo Vallecano on Sunday but stretched their lead at the top to six points..

Joselu fired the visitors in front early on but former Madrid youth player Raul de Tomas levelled for Rayo from the penalty spot in coach Inigo Perez’s first match at the helm.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side extended their lead over surprise challengers Girona before the Catalan minnows face Athletic Bilbao on Monday.

