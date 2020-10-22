The heritage watchdog is still waiting for developers to explain how they plan to reconstruct a Knights-era farmhouse in Qormi demolished in 2018.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage is also concerned about discrepancies in the protection of other historic remains – including a Roman rock-cut tomb – on the same site, now hosting a large retail complex.

The farmhouse at Tal-Istabal, close to the post office headquarters, featured an original coat of arms believed to represent Grand Master Manuel Pinto de Fonseca, who was elected in 1741.

The development permit had called for the stone slabs to be individually numbered and photographic surveys to be carried out before dismantling. The developers had told Times of Malta that the farmhouse had been carefully dismantled and would be reconstructed by using the original building material.

But, nearly three years on, the farmhouse is nowhere to be seen.

When contacted, a spokesperson for the superintendence confirmed that the farmhouse is yet to be reconstructed. The watchdog had assessed a method statement submitted by the architect addressing its reconstruction in the western part of the site.

But this statement was “unsatisfactory” and the superintendence is still waiting for an updated one addressing its concerns.

In a consultation reply addressed to the Planning Authority earlier this year, the superintendence insisted that the farmhouse should retain its original or approved layout while niches, a statue and coat of arms should be re-instated in their original position.

Asked about another dismantled structure, a mill-room, the superintendence said that, once reconstructed, it should be relocated towards the western-most corner of the site. A method statement had been approved for its relocation.

But the superintendence is still waiting for an update about its current condition and a clarification on the methodology of its relocation and reconstruction.

Meanwhile, an ancient wall discovered in the area, but which falls outside the site perimeter, has been documented and re-buried beneath the newly formed road.

A Roman rock-cut tomb and cart-ruts located in the south-eastern side have been incorporated within the development, the spokesperson said. He added that, in line with the approved permit, the cart-ruts have been documented, retained and re-buried under a building.

The tomb has also been preserved and retained within the built-up area. “However, visual access to the tomb has not been provided as per approved permit and the superintendence is seeking clarifications and mitigations as to these variations,” he added.

“The superintendence is highly concerned about discrepancies and divergencies from the originally approved permit and it is requesting that the architect and applicant address all matters in the current application [a 2019 application to carry out modifications to a 2018 permit], which is still pending.”