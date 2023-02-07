RB Leipzig defender and captain Willi Orban may miss his team’s top-of-the-table clash with Union Berlin on Saturday after agreeing to donate stem cells.

Orban, who has been on the donor list since 2017, was contacted and has been undergoing preparation for a stem cell donation on Wednesday.

The German-born Hungary defender has been in individual training since Sunday to prepare for the procedure, with the club tweeting on Tuesday “whether he will be in the squad for the match against Union Berlin on Saturday remains open.”

In a statement put out by Leipzig’s press team on Tuesday, Orban said “of course I was surprised at first when I got the information that I was a possible donor.”

