Bundesliga side RB Leipzig reacted with fury Saturday after being ordered to again play behind closed doors as part of measures to curb rising numbers of Covid-19 in Saxony.

“We understand that everything must be done to stop the further increase of corona infections,” the club said in a statement.

“What we do not understand is why the government of Saxony allowed this situation to come about in the first place.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.