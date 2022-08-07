RB Leipzig got their Bundesliga campaign off to a stuttering start, with a 1-1 draw away at Stuttgart on Sunday despite a clinical first-half strike from French forward Christopher Nkunku.

Despite 68 percent possession and chalking up 27 shots to Stuttgart’s 11, Leipzig were unable to convert their dominance into an opening day win.

Leipzig got on the board in the eighth minute through Nkunku, who threaded a sliding shot past the outstretched hands of Stuttgart keeper Florian Mueller and into the bottom left corner of the net.

