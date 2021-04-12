Bundesliga high-fliers RB Leipzig confirmed Monday they have signed Monaco loanee Benjamin Henrichs on a permanent deal.

Henrichs, 24, has spent 2020/21 on loan in Leipzig, but the German club has given him a contract until 2025 after he made his 15th appearance this season and set up a goal in Saturday’s 4-1 thrashing of Werder Bremen.

The transfer fee is reportedly around 15 million euros ($18 million).

After missing three months this season with a knee injury, Henrichs said he wants to help second-placed Leizpig break Bayern Munich’s iron-grip on the Bundesliga title.

