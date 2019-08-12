Grammy nominated singer Akon is coming to Malta to speak about his grand plan to develop a futuristic ‘crypto city’ in Senegal, which he calls “a real-life Wakanda”.

The R&B artist will be one of the guest speakers at the Malta Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain Summit in November.

In a Facebook post, Malta A.I. and Blockchain Summit said: “Excited to announce AKON as a speaker at our upcoming show. Akon is recognised as one of the most powerful voices across Africa and the Diaspora, named to the Forbes Celebrity 100 & 40 Most Powerful Celebrities in Africa lists.”

In 2018, Senegal’s President Macky Call gifted Akon with 2,000 acres of land, the equivalent of 2,000 football fields, to build a city, which will be called ‘Akon Crypto City’.

Akoin - the musician's cryptocurrency - will be at the centre of the city's "transactional life", according to the Akoin website. But more than that, it will be "established as stable currency alternative throughout Africa".

"It brings the power back to the people and brings the security back into the currency system," Akon explained at Cannes Lions in 2018.

"It also allows the people to utilise it in ways where they can advance themselves and not allow government to do those things that are keeping them down."

Akoin is only one of the many projects Akon has announced in Africa.

While he was born in Missouri, Akon is of Senegalese descent and spent much of his childhood there. In 2007 he co-founded the Konfidence Foundation, a health and education charity for underprivileged children in West Africa and the United States. He also co-founded the Akon Lighting Africa project in 2014, which has brought solar power to 18 countries in Africa, creating safety, health and well-being for over 100 million of the 600 million people who lack electricity today.

"Parallel to Akoin being established as stable currency alternative throughout Africa - and fuelling entrepreneurship - Akon Crypto City is in development and has opportunities for crypto experiences to be painted throughout this one-of-a- kind city; a never before opportunity for brands, businesses and high-profile individuals to do amazing things in this closed environment, welcoming anyone looking to step into the future!"

The crypto city is apparently already under development, located five minutes close to the new international airport in Dakar. It will be a "mixed-use, master-planned city, containing everything from residential, retail, parks, stadium, light manufacturing, universities, and schools".

"The whole idea with the city is to create a renewable city," Akon has said. "Crypto is the money spent in the city; all digital. All renewable energy; no gas, no nothing. And clearly, we’ll create platforms of all of today’s newest technologies embedded within the city itself."

However, when asked about the technical parts of the blockchain technology, Akon said: "I come with the concepts and let the geeks figure it out."

Eman Pulis, founder and CEO of Malta A.I. & Blockchain Summit, said: “With a vision so clearly in line with the best hopes for the blockchain world, Akon is sure to be a huge draw for the conference audience at November’s Malta AIBC. We’re excited to work with him in using blockchain to make the world a better place for everyone.”

