A classic vehicle restoration firm has released an electric interpretation of the classic MG B Roadster.

Called the EV Roadster, it combines a classic exterior shell with the cutting-edge underpinnings of a brand-new EV.

Each roadster is made by hand.

Midlands-based RBW EV Classic Cars has worked with Continental Engineering Services and Zytek Automotive – which are both part of Continental AG – to create the limited-edition car, of which just 30 initial examples are set to be made.

Completely handcrafted, the car features bespoke-built front and rear suspension with all-round coilovers, while the brake discs and calipers – which incorporate regenerative braking – are OEM developed too.

The roadster features a large central infotainment screen.

Managing director Peter Swain said: “Our patented system places the electric motor at the rear of the car and Hyperdrive Innovation’s lithium-ion battery technology under the bonnet, which gives perfectly balanced weight distribution. Not only does this give the driver much better handling of the car, retaining that sports car feel, but it also affords maximum battery volume to be housed.

“The RBW system has been tested and has achieved European Regulation No 100 of the Economic Commission, which confirms RBW as a recognised automotive worldwide manufacturer.”

All-around coilover suspension ensures that the roadster rides and handles keenly.

Inside there’s a multi-function dashboard display which relays all key information back to the driver, while a seven-inch colour touchscreen in the middle of the car handles navigation and media functions.

Swain added: “What is even more exciting for us is that the RBW System and architecture can be installed into other body shells such as Austin Healey, Jaguar E-Type, Mini, and many more. Each car can be built to the clients’ personal specification and requirements. The opportunities are endless and therefore safeguards the future of classic motoring.”