June means Malta International Arts Festival season and this year’s programme promises an eclectic offering. Adam Brimmer catches up with artistic director Ruben Zahra



When did work for the 2019 edition of the festival start?

As soon as I was appointed artistic director, in April last year.

What were the priorities/criteria when finalising this year’s participating artists?

The two qualities I look out for when I am scouting for events for the festival are innovation and accessibility. These may seem contradictory but, to me they represent an ultimate challenge as artistic director. The Malta International Arts Festival prides itself with a programme of artistic excellence. Artistic excellence and innovation is a priority as long as it does not alienate the audience.

This year there is a very strong focus on interdisciplinary events – was this part of the strategy and what is the aim behind this choice?

Interdisciplinary expression is another major priority in my vision for the MIAF. This strand is curated on two levels. There are productions like Aquasonic, Fla.Co.Men, and Toujours et Près de Moi, among others, that are conceived and created to offer an interdisciplinary experience.

There are also other productions that have been curated by the festival to foster interdisciplinary collaboration, such as Ancient Voices and M.A.D. Music and Dance, among others. I truly believe that interdisciplinary expression is an important territory for artists today, with the benefit of attracting audiences from different sectors. A chamber music concert will attract 100 people, but the same programme with dance will double your audience.

As artistic director of the festival what audience do you have in mind when you are planning it?

The programme of the MIAF is for everyone, especially those who nurture a sense of adventure and discovery. It’s for children, elderly, locals, tourists... and anything in between.

Will there be specific events for children and teens this year?

Yes, the MIAF will present Berberio – an award-winning performance for children aged six and over by Zonzo Compagnie of Belgium about the musical language of Italian avant-garde composer Luciano Berio. The repertoire of Berio is some of the most complex music ever written in the 20th century. And yet, this production transforms these musical concepts in an entertaining music journey. Berberio will take place at the Valletta Campus Theatre on July 12.

One of the biggest highlights this year is Harbour Odyssey – how was the idea for the event born, and can you give us some more information about it?

Accessibility is always at the heart of my selection process

The idea of a ‘floating stage’ has been seducing me for quite some time... so it was the first project I began working on as artistic director of the MIAF. My concept was to create a performance on a yacht across the Grand Harbour based on a narrative featuring the history and mythology of the location. The project began taking shape when Marc Cabourdin and Chris Dingli took over the direction. Malta Maritime Museum curator Liam Gauci was the consultant on the script that was written by Chris. The wealth of information we collected from Liam was overwhelming and very exciting. I am very proud of this project. The Harbour Odyssey is a sunset cruise across the Grand Harbour accompanied by actors and musicians. It’s a truly unique experience supported by the Valletta Cultural Agency.

Large-scale events on a temperamental stage, like water, are always challenging. Can you give us more information about the ‘floating stage’ programme?

Our ‘floating stage’ is a Turkish gulet (a sailing vessel) called the Fernandes. This two-mast wooden yacht is being chartered by the MIAF for two different projects: the Harbour Odyssey and the ‘floating stage’ programme. This unique platform is the main outreach dimension of the MIAF with the capacity to present performances in different localities along Malta’s coastline.

Last January the MIAF issued an open call for artists to pitch performances that would take place on the main deck of the sailing vessel with a performance area of 10 by five metres. A total of 48 artists applied and the programming team selected eight productions for the programme. These productions will take place in several locations, including Valletta (Ta’ Liesse), Sliema, St Julian’s, Kalkara, Senglea, Marsaxlokk and Marsascala. The artists will perform on the sailing vessel with the Mediterranean Sea as a backdrop to the performance, while the audience will be on land.

Your name is synonymous with contemporary music on the local scene – will we see a strong element of this?

Yes, certainly. This is an opportunity to present to local audiences a selection of important 20th century and contemporary works. Nonetheless, accessibility is always at the heart of my selection process. Highlights include Tan Dun’s hypnotic three-movement Water Concerto, which uses water as a musical instrument.

The performance features the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and Chinese percussionist Beibei Wang in the lead role under the direction of conductor Pavel Šnajdr. Wang will also deliver a virtuoso percussion recital of contemporary works at Ħaġar Qim, co-organised by the China Cultural Centre in Malta.

The programme includes music by Psathas, Xenakis, Séjourné and more. M.A.D. Music and Dance is a curated programme that combines contemporary music with dance, featuring chamber works by Ligeti, Walton and Connesson. I also believe it is the festival’s responsibility to foster the performance of works by Maltese composers.

The MIAF programme will present three piano duos by Karl Fiorini, Veronique Vella and Alex Vella Gregory; four string quartets by Reuben Pace, Albert Garzia, Mariella Cassar and Christopher Muscat; and two symphonic works by the late Joseph Vella and Stephen Psaila.

This is the 14th edition of the MIAF – how have you seen the festival evolve through the years?

The MIAF has a legacy of proficient artistic directors with an emphasis on excellence, contemporary performing arts and innovation. I intend to follow this direction with a focus on interdisciplinary expression, not just within the programme but rather within curated productions. The events will connect artists from different art forms and nationalities to work together and, as a result, reach out to different audiences.

What are your aspirations for the festival?

I want the MIAF to offer a unique experience that will distinguish it from other festivals in Europe and around the world. The key to this goal is to include Malta’s unique heritage as an integral part of the events. The most obvious ‘raw material’ is the Mediterranean, so I am putting a stage on the sea. The other unique characteristic is Malta’s splendid heritage sites.

In collaboration with Heritage Malta, the MIAF will have a stage at Ħaġar Qim, while the performance Pope Joan, in collaboration with Teatru Malta, will take place in the Mdina ditch. In any international festival audiences can experience great performances in a black box environment. But only in Malta can they experience artistic excellence in a Neolithic temple, or on the Mediterranean.

The Malta International Arts Festival takes place between June 28 and July 14 in various locations. A full programme is available online.

www.festivals.mt