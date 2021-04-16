World Maternal Mental Health Day, marked on May 5, is celebrated in different ways around the world. For the past five years since the day’s conception, the Parent-Infant Mental Health Alliance (PIMHA) has been organising a conference on perinatal and infant mental health, inviting both local and international speakers.

Since a conference is not possible this year due to the pandemic, PIMHA is reaching out to mothers by offering free yoga, Pilates and baby massage to women who are pregnant and up to the first postpartum year.

Free yoga, Pilates and baby massage during May

PIMHA is hoping to have these sessions face to face with all the necessary COVID-19 precautions in place in May. However, the classes may be held online, depending on the pandemic situation at the time.

PIMHA members can participate for free while non-members can pay a €10 year membership fee.

Those interested are requested to send an e-mail to pimha.malta@gmail.com by not later than April 30.