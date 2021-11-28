Core Platform is a registered voluntary organisation that promotes corporate sustainability in Malta. This organization is under the patronage of the President of Malta. It is primarily made up of the business institutions in the country, namely the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA), the Malta Employers’ Association (MEA), the Malta Business Bureau (MBB), the Malta Chamber of SMEs and SOS Malta.

The mission and vision of Core Platform are directly linked to this year’s EU’s priority areas being the European Green Deal and having a ‘Europe which is fit for the digital age’.

The European Green Deal places great emphasis on boosting the efficient use of resources by moving to a clean, circular economy; and restoring biodiversity and cut pollution. This will require the engagement and cooperation of the business community. Core Platform’s contacts with the business community will greatly help in the outreach and when it comes to dissemination of information and attracting more interest in EU related topics.

Similarly, the priority to create a ‘Europe fit for the digital age’ as set out in the EU’s digital strategy aims to make this transformation work for people and businesses, while helping to achieve its target of a climate-neutral Europe by 2050. This priority is best communicated through events to disseminate information and build more momentum around the chosen themes and action areas.

Core Platform is also member of CSR Europe, the largest CSR lobby group in Europe. This gives the organization the opportunity to showcase and promote CSR initiatives, while also discuss matters related to the subject at a European level. Core Platform also became a member of the European Alliance for Apprenticeships in May 2017 and in March 2018 Core Platform became a member of the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) Mediterranean and SDSN Youth.

Earlier this year Core Platform became a Europe Direct Centre, bringing the number of Europe Direct Centres in Malta to three. The mission of Europe Direct centres is to inform EU citizens at local and regional level about the EU, referring them to specialised information sources and other services and networks. As part of our activities, we interview individuals that are part of civil society on topics that fall under to two priority areas, with the aim to reach out to the public at large. These interviews that fall under the Chats.EU series are shared on social media platforms.

We also organise webinars for members of the organisations forming part of our platform, write articles, visit schools and we are organising a series of ideation events at youth organisations, focusing on the themes emanating from the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFE).

The European Green Deal and Sustainable Mobility

Within the context of the global challenges brought about by climate change, and environmental degradation which poses an ‘existential threat to Europe and the world’, Europe is striving to be the first climate- neutral continent. To overcome these challenges, Europe needs a new growth strategy that will transform the Union into a modern, resource-efficient, and competitive economy, where there are no net emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050; economic growth is decoupled from resource use, and last but not least, where no person and no place are left behind. The European Green Deal is our plan to make the EU’s economy sustainable. This can be achieved by turning climate and environmental challenges into opportunities and making the transition just and inclusive for all.

The EU Mobility Strategy lays the foundation for how the EU transport system can achieve its green and digital transformation and become more resilient to future crises. Negative effects such as greenhouse gas emissions, air and water pollution, but also accidents and road crashes, congestion, noise, and biodiversity loss affect our health and wellbeing. Today, transport accounts for a quarter of the EU’s total greenhouse gas emissions and emissions have increased over recent years.

Europe also needs to use digitalisation and automation to further increase levels of safety, security, efficiency, reliability, and comfort, thereby maintaining the EU’s leadership in transport equipment manufacturing and services and improving our global competitiveness.

Transport was among the sectors hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic and the crisis has caused healthy companies to lose jobs and revenue. The strategy sets out much-needed reforms, policies and actions to support the sector in its recovery.

Working together to achieve common aims

Europe Direct Core Platform has been collaborating with the Malta Foundation for Transport and other leading stakeholders, in order to raise awareness about the implications of the European Green Deal, with a specific focus on transport and mobility, among the local business community and other relevant stakeholders. This was achieved through the organisation of a number of events, including a launch event, a webinar on the EU Climate Law in collaboration with the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, a webinar on sustainable mobility held in collaboration with the Malta Foundation for Transport, a webinar on Malta’s Recovery and Resilience Plan, and a webinar titled ‘Is Malta Fit for 55?

All these webinars are freely available on the YouTube Channel of Europe Direct CORE Platform. For upcoming events, follow our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/EuropeDirectCOREPlatform.

Helga Ellul is the President of CORE