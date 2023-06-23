The government has clarified the circumstances in which a woman would be allowed to terminate her pregnancy.

It came after critics said originally proposed changes to the Criminal Code allowing abortion when a woman's life or health was at risk were too vague.

Read what the government originally proposed - and how that has been changed.

Bill 28 will now be discussed by MPs at committee level before it is voted on in parliament.

Before

"No offence under article 241(2) or article 243 shall be committed when the termination of a pregnancy results from a medical intervention aimed at protecting the health of a pregnant woman suffering from a medical complication which may put her life at risk or her health in grave jeopardy."

After

No offence under sub-article (2) of article 241 or article 243 shall be committed when the cessation of a pregnancy or damage to the foetus results from a medical intervention carried out for the purpose of saving the life and protecting the health of a pregnant woman suffering from a medical complication which may put her life at immediate risk or her health in grave jeopardy which can lead to death:

Provided that the exemption from criminal responsibility by virtue of this article shall apply only when after having considered the medical practices current in Malta circumstances of necessity still subsist which dictate that the medical intervention be carried out and if the following conditions are fulfilled:

(a) in the case of a pregnant woman suffering from a medical complication which may put her life at immediate risk the medical intervention is done when in the reasonable opinion of the medical practitioner carrying out the intervention the foetus has not reached the period of viability;

Or

(b) in the case of a medical intervention carried out due to a medical complication which places the health of a pregnant woman in grave jeopardy which may lead to death:

(i) that in the reasonable opinion of the medical team the foetus has not reached the period of viability and cannot be delivered according to the standards of the medical profession;

And

(ii) that the medical intervention is carried out only after the medical team has confirmed the necessity of the intervention; and

(iii) that the medical intervention is carried out in a licensed hospital having the facilities required for the necessary medical intervention to be carried out;

(c) For the purposes of this article:

“medical team” means three medical practitioners registered as specialists with the Medical Council under the Health Care Professions Act two of whom being obstetricians or gynaecologists one of whom being the obstetrician who carries out the intervention, and the third medical practitioner being a specialist in the condition from which the pregnant woman is suffering;

“period of viability” means the point in a pregnancy at which the foetus is capable of living outside the uterus according to current medical practices.”