A page a day

Like the proverbial apple, Carmel G. Cauchi’s latest publication Pass Pass Matul is-Sena is meant to be read one page a day, offering daily reflections while taking just three or four minutes of the reader’s precious time. It is modelled on Mar-Radd tas-Salib by the same author.

Each thought is based on an aphorism in English, followed by the author’s comment in Maltese and ending in a four-line rhyming stanza, also in Maltese. The aphorisms are not untranslated to retain their punch in the original language.

Beam me up

When Kirsten Spiteri wrote his book In the Land of Marigolds he wanted to inspire young adults, give them hope and stimulate the imagination.

He certainly used his fertile imagination when telling the story of five friends, cripples, recovering at Mater Dei Hospital and their burning desire to seek pastures new. The hard work has to be done by Rick when he discovers he enjoys teleportation powers.

One day, he finds himself in a strange place and decides to take his four friends with him as well as their caring nurse. They all long to get out of the hospital’s cold, dark Ward Six, which was condemned two years earlier because the foreign contractor had used low-grade concrete.

Rick succeeds in freeing his friends but they are not sure where they ended up. Until he sends out a mental distress message and Ben, the strongest communicator on the planet, picks it up. Gradually things become clearer to Rick.

A distant place

How right historian Robert Attard is when he notes in his book, The Malta Letters – The History of Malta in 10 Letters, that the country described in the publication “appears to be a distant place that is barely recognisable to modern eyes”.

He also points out that people rarely use letters to communicate with one another nowadays. Thankfully, that was not the case in the past and, indeed, the book recounts the history of Malta in a different manner. The accounts of events are not just based on a report that only chronicles what happened but on letters in which one is bound to find that personal touch or detail the historian may deem superfluous. That is why the book has fresh insights into Maltese history.

Those who penned the letters and documents featured in the book witnessed Malta change through the times.