One of my goals in life was to read for a diploma or degree at university. However, after finishing upper secondary school, I entered the world of work, as my priority at the time was to start a family.

My first job at the Malta Drydocks ignited my interest in trade unionism, and along the years my interest in the participation of women in the workplace grew. After having my first child, I joined a local bank as the hours of work were more family-friendly.

Along the years, and after I had my second child, I attended several short courses with the aim of upskilling myself so that eventually I could attend a course at university.

In 2019, after a long career at the bank, I moved on to a new challenge as I was elected as the section secretary of the Professionals, Finance and Services Section at the General Workers’ Union. During my first days in office, I received an e-mail from the Centre for Labour Studies at the University of Malta, inviting interested employees to read for a Diploma in Gender, Work and Society. There was no hesitation on my part; this was the time I had been waiting for and I immediately applied for the course.

So here I was. After so many years away from the classroom, I had taken the plunge and registered for a course organised by the Centre for Labour Studies.

I never imagined that my time at university would change my perspective on so many things. I had never thought deeply about what gender is about, the discrimination and suffering faced by marginalised people and the consequence of racism. Any student reading for this diploma will no longer think about gender, gender inequality, stereotypes and patriarchy in the same way.

During our course we delved into areas such as the world of work, health, social policy, and poverty. Other interesting topics included public speaking and how one should prepare to deliver a presentation.

I found this part-time, two-year course quite intensive. We were a group of mature students, all coming from different backgrounds and situations. During our studies, we had the option to work in teams.

Our research gave us the opportunity to meet people who have first-hand experience of those suffering from some type of social discrimination. It was also very interesting to be exposed to qualitative and quantitative research. For most of us students this was a first-time experience.

Our time as University of Malta students was dampened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, five months into the course, physical lectures were replaced by remote ones. The lecturers gave their all to help us continue with our studies. This was a new experience for everyone, but all the lecturers rose to the occasion, and all my classmates managed to complete the course.

I believe that reading for the Diploma in Gender, Work and Society left a lasting impact on my character, as once I finished my studies, I realised how my personality had grown. This has helped me to carry out my duties in a more competent manner. I have become more critical of what is going on around me and am now capable to air my views with more confidence.

I have realised that you are never too old to learn and I wholeheartedly recommend this outstanding course. Why not give it a try?

Those interested in applying for the part-time Gender, Work and Society Diploma Course offered by the University of Malta can do so through the website below.

For further information on the course call the Centre for Labour Studies on 2340 2731.

Applications close on January 31 at 2pm.

www.um.edu.mt/apply