A ‘Maltese Literature Night’ aimed at promoting literature and reading among older generations was recently held at Casa Arkati in Mosta, one of the care homes managed by the CareMalta Group.

The literary event featured reading excerpts from various Maltese authors, namely Anton Buttigieg, Mario Azzopardi, Oliver Friggieri, Ġużé Ellul Mercer, Victor Mallia Milanes and Pierre J. Mejlak.

The aim of the event was also to bear witness to Maltese history and traditions, which can be explained in various styles of writing, and to reach various educational goals.

Minister for Senior Citizens and Active Ageing Joe Etienne Abela, Shadow Minister for the Elderly, Paula Mifsud Bonnici, and Malta Libraries director Joanne Sciberras were present for the event, together with the Vassallo Group’s chair Natalie Briffa Farrugia, CareMalta Group CEO James Sciriha and COO of CareMalta, Noel Borg.

Musicians who performed during the event.

The event was organised in collaboration with Malta Libraries, Venus Harp Trio and Stephanie Cilia, the evening’s presenter.

The literature excerpts were read by Margaret Vella, Dianne Giordmaina, Mallia Milanes and Josephine Zammit to music by the Venus Harp Trio on harp, violin and cello.

As part of the event, a library was inaugurated at Casa Arkati.

“Reading allows older persons to stay mentally active and productive. As a group, creating effective ways to improve the quality of life of our residents is one of our targets,” Briffa Farrugia said during the launch.