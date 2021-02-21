Even before Pope Francis chose Mgr Mario Grech to be a cardinal, he had appointed him secretary general to the Synod of Bishops. Not long ago the Pope appointed two undersecretaries to help him. This is normal procedure; however – and this was a first – one of these undersecretaries is a woman, Sr Nathalie Becquart. This appointment made the news not only because hers is a very high position in the Church but also because for the first time a woman will have the right to vote in a synod of bishops.

On January 15, Pope Francis made another change, this time in canon law, which did not make the news like Sr Becquart’s appointment, but which still has its importance. According to the Church law, “lay men whose age and talents meet the requirements prescribed by decrees of the Episcopal Conference, can be given the stable ministry of lector and acolyte, through the prescribed liturgical rite” (Canon 230§1). Through a decree (motu proprio), Pope Francis replaced “lay men” with “lay persons”.

This is a small but meaningful detail. While Sr Becquart’s appointment broke a glass ceiling, this small change allows women to cross the altar rails. Now, wo­men can become lectors and acolytes. Some might say, what’s new in this? Women have been reading and serving at Mass in our churches for ages! True, but now they will do it as “ministers” and they will become ministers “through a prescribed liturgical rite”, that is, they will do it officially in the name of the Church.

The pope’s gesture continues to emphasise the importance of the reading of the Scripture texts during Mass. I am afraid that many readers, priest celebrants included, do not take the reading of the Scripture texts seriously. Most of the time readers will not have gone through the text beforehand but simply walk up to the lectern and start reading.

This shows little respect to the Word of God. One wonders whether in this way the Word of God comes across as “cutting more incisively than any two-edged sword” (Heb. 4,12). The Word of God addresses us and demands an answer from us, “it can seek out the place where soul is divided from spirit, or joints from marrow,” continues the author of the Letter to the Hebrews.

This would hardly be possible if it is read badly. Reading in Maltese presents further problems. Being a Semitic language, Maltese does not have the verb “to be”. So it is important to put the accents in the right places. Even a very experienced reader would not be able to do this without preparing the text beforehand.

It would help if people called to this ministry are appointed as “ministers” of the Word. Then, their service would be carried out with responsibility. One way of doing this is for all lectors to come together during the week to study and pray on the Sunday readings, and letting themselves be touched by them. Then, when they proclaim the Word from the lectern on Sunday, they would be efficacious instruments through whom the Word of God reaches and touches the congregation.

ajsmicallef@gmail.com

Fr Alfred Micallef, member, Society of Jesus