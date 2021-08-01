The EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility provides member states financial support to bring about reforms

These past two years have seen the European Union face challenges that we never thought possible. We have seen our friends and family suffer through the COVID-19 pandemic and there are others who are suffering from an economic perspective as well. The pandemic has been a shock to all economies and to the way we gene­rally look at our lives. But things are no longer as bleak because, while challenges remain, we can plan our way forward and ensure that we emerge stronger and in a better position than before.

The Recovery and Resilience Facility adopted by the EU provides all member states with the opportunity for much needed financial support which will help reform European countries for the better and also help to invest in sectors which are becoming more instrumental each day.

Each country must present a Recovery and Resilience Plan to the European Commission, explaining how these funds will be used to implement EU policies focused on a number of key pillars, including a green transition and a digital transformation.

We must also insist that such recovery plans also focus on the social sector to ensure a more equal and just society for all European citizens. Promoting social justice has always been a key priority for the S&D Group and the Maltese government. As a government, all efforts have been made to ensure that no one is left behind and, through the use of these funds, we must ensure that such initiatives remain in place and, where possible, strengthened.

We must insist that the recovery plans focus on the social sector to ensure a more equal and just society for all Europeans

Malta’s recovery plan was drawn up after consultations were held with rele­vant stakeholders to ensure that this path forward works for all our needs. Six main themes will form the basis for reforms and investments, including addressing climate neutrality through enhanced energy efficiency, clean energy and a circular economy. Transport will also be made cleaner and more efficient by ensuring that, as a country, we achieve carbon neutrality.

​​Our plan also aims to ensure that Malta’s economy is one that remains resilient and also fully embraces the digital revolution. By ensuring that our economy remains a healthy one, we will also have the capability to improve our health system, finding ways to make it ready for future challenges such as pandemics and also offer better services.

Other projects will also target the edu­cation sector as our younger generations deserve a quality education that can make them feel comfortable in a world going through constant change. Improving our educational institutions and practices today mean that we are preparing tomorrow’s leaders to be at the forefront of embracing new opportunities.

The Recovery and Resilience Facility will also help Malta continue current efforts to digitally transform the public administration framework and the legal system. We have already seen the benefits of what ambitious reforms can offer and we currently have the opportunity to go even further and consider ideas which may have looked too risky just a few years ago.

Time and time again, we have seen and felt the negative impact and implications of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, this shock to our core can also serve as an impetus for the many changes that we as a European Union need to act on. COVID-19 has taught us that we are never fully prepared for global challenges which may completely change our outlook on the coming years.

The EU Recovery and Resilience Faci­lity should serve as that opportunity where we finally act on much needed reforms which will guarantee that, even after the negativity of COVID-19, a better and more just society can emerge.