… and go. It’s time for summer school – and children need to approach activities with the right diet.

After months of social isolation and hours on end stuck indoors, summer school is back – and the little ones are ready for all the fun, games and learning that summer school brings with it.

Yet children need to be physically ready for all the activities. And the best way to be physically ready is through a balanced diet.

But first things first. It has been said – and proven – countless times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. The first bite of the day is fundamental as it restores nourishment and gives the body energy after a good night’s sleep. Beyond that first hour, breakfast also regulates appetite throughout the day and instils the discipline for regular meals. And by doing that, it works towards limiting issues with extra weight and obesity.

Enjoying the right breakfast is therefore important. Actimel, a delicious fermented milk drink, is ideal for breakfast as it contains vitamins B6 and D – which support the immune system. It is also a source of calcium – essential to maintain healthy bones and teeth.

Ideal for breakfast as it contains vitamins B6 and D

But breakfast on its own is not enough. Nutrition should be maintained throughout the day as it helps enhance natural resistance against infections – unlike malnutrition, which breaks down immune functions. Nutrition for children works in much the same way as in adults – everyone needs vitamins, minerals, protein, fat and carbohydrates. With children, however, they need different amounts depending on age.

As part of a healthy diet, Actimel supports the normal function of the immune system. Apart from the normal ferments of yogurt, each bottle of Actimel contains 20 billion probiotic L. Casei Danone, the exclusive ferments selected by Danone Research.

Actimel also helps children explore their creativity, through Actimel Play. This small bottle is suitable as a snack, as it can be packed easily and can stay unrefrigerated for up to four hours. And after enjoying all the health benefits of Actimel, children can play with the packaging and collect all their favourite characters – as the bottles are ‘dressed’ by the characters of Frozen 2 and Spiderman.

Available in a wide range of flavours – including five delicious fat free varieties, a specific range for children, and a fruit and veg range – Actimel is not just for children. Adults can enjoy its benefits too. In fact, in Europe, some 7.2 million bottles are enjoyed every day by people in more than 30 countries. Raise an Actimel bottle to that.