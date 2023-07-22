Was there ever a time you had second thoughts about attending a performance because your loving dog would spend the evening all alone?

Well, dog owners and their four-legged friends are in for a treat, as the first-ever theatrical performance tailored for dogs will premiere tonight, Saturday at Ta’Qali National Park.

FI-DO is a musical piece by Teatru Malta and Manifesto Poetico, with music composed by Karl Fiorini, which takes inspiration from sounds that dogs love to hear, and dog sounds humans love to mimic.

“Many films have been made about dogs, but not many theatre pieces have been made for dogs,” Teatru Malta artistic director Sean Buhagiar told Times of Malta.

Buhagiar said Malta’s national theatre company (whose logo is the outline of Kelb tal-Fenek, the island’s national dog) is always trying to experiment and offer something new to audiences.

He said the theatre also wanted to find a way to develop a project with KorMalta, Malta’s national choir, and bring creatives together to work on a rare form of theatre.

Sean Buhagiar and Manifesto Poetico explain the idea behind FI-DO. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef and Matthew Mirabelli

“We wanted to create a show which can interest different audiences who own dogs or really love dogs. Karl Fiorini first thought we were mad, but he began to research sounds dogs like and sounds we make and he came up with this excellent composition.”

After hours of research on the sounds that make our canine's tail wag, FI-DO was born.

A pawstastic love story

The production, full of melodies that will make your dog's ears perk tells the story of two dog owners, Sidu and Sida (Maltese for owners), and their dogs Fido and Jule.

The show is directed by the contemporary theatre company Manifesto Poetico, run by artistic director and founder Carlos García Estévez and co-directed by Paige Allerton, an international performing artist, and anthropologist.

The theatre group is based in Madrid, Spain.

Paige Allerton and Carlos García Estévez during rehersals for FI-DO. Photo: Teatru Malta

The two artists, who carry years of experience in interdisciplinary productions, are also experts in the art of mime, which is a strong theme in the 30-minute show.

“Fi-Do is a love story between humans and dogs, humans and humans, dogs and dogs, and all sorts of relationships brought about by dogs," Allerton said.

"It all starts when we say, 'once upon a time when the dog spoke'... you will find out when you watch it."

The duo spent hours researching how all the different elements of the show- miming, choir, music, actors, and puppeteers - all fit together, while also telling the story from the point of view of a dog.

"A lot of research went into the composition of the music, what sounds dogs like, what instruments they prefer, what calms them, and what excites them," she said.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Estévez said an important element of the show is for the music and acting to showcase the same energy of a dog.

"How to make sure the show involves both the human and non-human audience is what we are challenging and enjoying to do," he said.

Get ready for a woof-tastic ride this weekend as Teatru Malta premiers FI-DO. Photo: Teatru Malta

As the excitement gears up for Saturday's show, what reactions are they expecting from the four-legged crowd goers?

"We are expecting the unexpected," Allerton said.

"I have no idea if the dogs will lie down and listen or bark their heads off... we will see, come and watch it."

Tickets for your dog cost €1 and €10 for the owner. A concession of €5 is available for those under 25s, while for those over 60, blood donors and nurses pay €8.

You can get your tickets for tonight and tomorrow at teatrumalta.org.mt

Note for owners:

Dogs are to be kept on a leash, no longer than 2m for the duration of the performance and one person should attend one dog.

If you know your dog is aggressive around other dogs, best to leave your buddy at home, as they will be in close proximity to other dogs.

To avoid any ‘Lady and the Tramp’ situation, if your female dog is in its heat cycle, best to leave her at home as it may disturb the performance.

A dog trainer and paramedics will be present throughout the performance.

And don’t forget to pack water, snacks, and poop bags!