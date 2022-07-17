Malta’s renowned entertaining trio Nate Darmanin, Frank Zammit and Valentina Rossi recently visited Venice to enjoy the real Terrazza Aperol experience as part of the build-up to an Aperol summer campaign in Malta.

While touring the city’s historic locations, the Aperol Spritz brand ambassadors experienced the traditional Italian aperitivo’s genuine orange vibes via a range of guided activities.

Born in 1919 in Padova, just a stone’s throw away from Venice, Aperol has spread worldwide. Its perfect infusion of herbs and roots results in a vibrant, bittersweet taste enthusiasts have grown to love in the past century.

Nate, Frank and Rossi are promoting the alcoholic beverage as a complement to spending quality time with friends, enjoying some cicchetti (small snacks) and great culinary experiences.

As part of the Venetian adventure, Nate, Frank and Rossi visited the Terrazza Aperol.

The vitality that vibrates in the inspirationally social environment here is accompanied by the most perfect Aperol Spritz in the globe

“Designed after a traditional Venetian bar, or bacaro, Terrazza Aperol welcomed us with a genuine cosmopolitan feel. The vitality that vibrates in the inspirationally social environment here is accompanied by the most perfect Aperol Spritz in the globe. Naturally, the cicchetti served here are absolutely exceptional,” Zammit said.

Rossi commented on how the Aperol Spritz recipe is really easy.

“You only need a glass full of ice to start. Then you add three parts of Prosecco, two parts of Aperol and one splash of soda. Last but not least comes my favourite ingredient: a slice of orange. This is how you create the perfect Aperol Spritz wherever you are,” she said.

Darmanin continued: “A glass of Aperol Spritz lays the foundations for sharing a mix of experiences with your best friends in a special atmosphere of new togetherness. Wherever you are, the Aperol Spritz ritual will invoke the traditional, sassy spontaneity of Venice − the character we all love.”

Memorable photos from the trio’s experience will pop up across Malta and Gozo this summer, both in the digital space and offline in various locations.

Aperol is imported, marketed and distributed by Farsons Beverage Imports Company (FBIC) Ltd, a member of the Farsons Group.