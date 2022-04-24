Real Betis won the Spanish Copa del Rey on Saturday, beating Valencia 5-4 on penalties in Seville after a thrilling final finished 1-1 after extra time.
Valencia’s Yunus Musah blazed over in the shoot-out, allowing Juan Miranda the chance to score the winning penalty at La Cartuja as Betis claimed the fourth major trophy in the club’s 115-year history.
Borja Iglesias had headed Betis in front but Hugo Duro equalised for Valencia before half-time and neither side could find a winner, either in the second period or extra time.
But Musah’s error and Miranda’s cool head gave Betis the cup for a third time, in their home city, following the club’s two previous triumphs in 1977 and 2005.
