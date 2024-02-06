Real Betis’ Portuguese international midfielder William Carvalho appeared in a Seville court on Tuesday, accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

The 31-year-old denied sexual assault and said his relations with the woman were consensual.

“The person under investigation has made a statement and no precautionary measures have been taken against him,” said the Andalucia High Court of Justice.

“He is still under investigation and the court is keeping the preliminary proceedings open.”

Citing the alleged victim’s complaint to the police, Spanish newspaper Marca said the player had dined with the woman in Seville in August and they then went to a club.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.