The chief executive of a real estate agency, Kevin Buttigieg, was on Friday charged with grievously injuring another man who he allegedly assaulted at a Portomaso restaurant on Wednesday evening.

Buttigieg, 49, who lives in Sliema, denied seriously injuring Chris Grech while he was dining at Tiffany Lounge in St Julian’s. He also denied assaulting him at around 10.15pm on Wednesday and breaching the peace.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia heard how the two men are acquaintances. The court, however, issued a protection order in favour of the alleged victim.

Buttigieg was granted bail against a €2,000 deposit and a €3,000 personal guarantee, ordered not to speak to Grech or any other witnesses and to sign the bail book once a week.

Police Inspector Matthew Grech prosecuted. Lawyers Steve Tonna Lowell and Paul Farrugia appeared for Buttigieg while lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared parte civile for the alleged victim.