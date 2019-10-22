For all those who might be thinking about what a career in real estate is all about, Frank Salt Real Estate is organising a series of two information sessions where attendees can ask any questions they may have.

The Frank Salt Real Estate Careers Roadshow will take place on October 30 and 31, with the information sessions taking place from 6pm to 8pm, at the company’s Fgura Branch on Wednesday October 30 or at the Ibraġġ branch on Thursday October 31, from 6pm to 8pm.

The sessions will take the participants through what it takes to become a real estate agent and the benefits that such a career offers. Frank Salt Real Estate will also be sharing information about its attractive commission structures for sales and letting consultants, as well as its latest remuneration package which includes a significant fixed monthly allowance.

Having the opportunity to be in control of your day at work and having unlimited earnings potential might sound like a dream, but at Frank Salt Real Estate that aspiration can become a reality. The company is constantly looking for new recruits that wish to take up a sales-driven profession, or already hold some experience in the real estate field. Regardless of the candidate’s background, full training will be provided, coupled with ongoing coaching by the agency’s seasoned real estate professionals.

With 50 years of experience in real estate, an above-market commission structure, and an ongoing flow of enquires from local and foreign clients, the family-run estate agency is the ideal partner for those interested in taking up this exciting career. New joiners will also be able to benefit from the company’s solid reputation for service excellence and integrity, and one of Malta’s largest databases.

All that one has to do to attend either of the two information sessions is register online. Attendance is free of charge but one has to register. Space is limited to 12 persons per session. For more information, one may also call on 2379 4157.