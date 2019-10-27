For all those who might be thinking about what a career in real estate is all about, Frank Salt Real Estate is organising a series of two information sessions, whereby attendees can ask any questions they may have.

The Frank Salt Real Estate Careers Roadshow will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, with the sessions taking place at the Fgura branch on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm or at the Ibraġ branch on Thursday at the same time.

The sessions will take participants through what it takes to become a real estate agent and the benefits such a career offers. Frank Salt Real Estate will also be sharing information about its attractive commission structures for sales and letting consultants, as well as its latest remuneration package, which includes a significant fixed monthly allowance.

Having the opportunity to be in control of your day at work and having unlimited earnings potential might sound like a dream, but at Frank Salt this can become a reality.

The company is constantly looking for new recruits who wish to take up a sales-driven profession, or already hold some experience in the real estate field.

Regardless of the candidate’s background, full training will be provided, coupled with ongoing coaching by the agency’s seasoned real estate professionals.

All one has to do to attend either of the sessions is to visit franksalt.com.mt/malta/careers-roadshow and register online. Attendance is free. Space is limited to 12 people per session. For more information, one may also call 2379 4157.