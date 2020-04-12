RE/MAX Malta has been a key represented stakeholder throughout the consultation process of the Real Estate Agents, Property Brokers and Property Consultants Act 2019. Now it is gearing up to embrace another phase in the professionalisation of the industry for the benefit of its customers.

Real estate industry regulation moved a step closer to reality recently, when the Real Estate Agents, Property Brokers and Property Consultants Act 2019 reached its final consultation phase.

“The regulation of Malta’s real estate sector is a crucial step forward for the industry, and Parliamentary Secretary Chris Agius has been unwavering in his pursuit of excellence in this area,” RE/MAX Malta chairman Kevin Buttigieg, says.

“It is something we at RE/MAX have championed in since the very start of our operation. We firmly believe that real estate customers should not be allowed to have a negative experience of buying property simply because some agents choose to act like cowboys.”

The Act has been designed to establish a regulatory framework requiring real estate agents, branch managers, property consultants and property brokers to be licensed. It is hoped that it will inspire a sense of greater responsibility among those working as intermediaries between property buyers and sellers.

Now that it has reached its final phase of development, the government will finalise all elements of its consultation process and reissue the final Act to Parliament for approval.

“According to a recent survey, over 40 per cent of people expressed their concern about the service they had received from a real estate agent; we consider this unacceptable. In many countries, real estate is considered to be an essential service because it offers so much important value to the community,” Jeff Buttigieg, RE/MAX Malta COO, who also discussed the Act with Agius on a recent episode of Real Estate Conversation, says.

“We have always taken our responsibility as estate agents seriously. RE/MAX Malta was the very first company to offer real estate-related training courses.”

As a result, the company has already started to adapt the required structure to MQF (Malta Qualifications Framework) level standards when planning its courses, thus ensuring that its training is up to date and exceeds requirements when the Act is finalised. Beyond that, it is already looking at offering future licence training internally and is gearing up to launch.

“Once the Act is in place, so-called ‘cowboys’ will have no choice but to shape up or ship out. There is room for them to pull up their socks and abide by the licence, but there is no longer room for them to take advantage of people and damage the reputation of the whole sector. Of course, this doesn’t mean that the sector will be completely transformed overnight but it does mean we are on the right track.

“At RE/MAX Malta we are certainly proud to be one of the companies driving this positive change and are eager to see the long-term results of this investment to make our sector the best that it can be,” Buttigieg notes.

RE/MAX Malta has made many of its training courses available to the public, giving them the opportunity to learn new skills that will help them improve their career during the COVID-19 crisis. They may be accessed for free on https://remaxmalta.typeform.com/to/kv5BKf.